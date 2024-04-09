The Delhi High Court has pronounced its verdict on a plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging his arrest in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise scam. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma delivered the order at 2:30 pm on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, who is presently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, had also contested his subsequent remand in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener questioned the "timing" of his arrest, alleging it violated the fundamental tenets of the Constitution, including democracy, free and fair elections, and ensuring a level playing field.

In response, the Enforcement Directorate opposed Kejriwal's plea, arguing that he cannot claim "immunity" from arrest, especially in light of the upcoming elections, as the law applies equally to him as it does to any ordinary citizen.

Coinciding with this development, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi is also slated to deliver its verdict on Kejriwal's petition seeking additional time to confer with his legal counsel.

Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 came after the high court declined to provide him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency. Subsequently, he was remanded to judicial custody on April 1 following the expiry of his period in the Enforcement Directorate's custody.

This verdict marks a crucial development in the ongoing legal battle surrounding Kejriwal's arrest and subsequent detention, which has garnered significant attention amid the political landscape of the capital.