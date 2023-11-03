The Delhi High Court issued a scathing rebuke to the city government's forest department on Friday, accusing it of taking a "casual approach" to tree felling amid escalating air pollution levels in the national capital. Justice Jasmeet Singh, who presided over the hearing, expressed concern over the deteriorating air quality and questioned whether the forest department wanted citizens to "live in gas chambers."

The court's frustration stemmed from what it deemed "non-speaking" and "stereotypical" orders that had authorized the felling of trees in Delhi without providing adequate reasons for such actions. These actions were identified as a major contributor to the toxic air pollution levels in the city, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching alarming heights.

Justice Singh emphasized the need for greater sensitivity among officials, stating, "You are responsible for the mess that the citizens of Delhi are in today due to pollution. There are machines that record air quality. The maximum that the machines can record is 999. Today, we are touching that... It is the sensitivity that is lacking."

The court made these comments during a hearing on a petition filed against the Delhi forest authorities for granting permission for tree felling without adequate justification. Notably, on September 14, the court had issued an order prohibiting any permissions for tree felling in the city for construction purposes while the same case was being considered.

Advocate Aditya N Prasad, representing the petitioner Bhavreen Kandhari, argued that the forest department had been passing "non-reasoned orders" and allowing tree felling despite the court's prior orders. The court sternly responded, stating, "This is a blatant violation of our orders, this is dereliction of duty, you are trying shortcuts, cutting corners. This is a total disregard of the court's orders."