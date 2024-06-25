The Delhi High Court, on June 25 will deliver its verdict on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to stay a lower court’s decision granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy.

The High Court is expected to give its order at 2:30 pm.

The order was reserved by a vacation bench comprising Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain on June 21 after the ED had challenged a lower court's decision to grant bail to Kejriwal. Later, the High Court paused the bail granted to Kejriwal on the agency's plea and said it would pronounce the order on June 25. This came after the ED contended that the trial court’s order was "perverse", "one-sided" and "wrong-sided" and that the findings were based on irrelevant facts.

The ED, in a note filed on June 24 in relation to the plea to pause the bail order, said that the decision did not consider the material demonstrating the AAP leader's "neck deep involvement" in the liquor policy case.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said that the ED's allegations were "palpably wrong, misleading and tantamount to subterfuge and misrepresentation".

The lower court, on June 20 granted bail to Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21, by the ED and ordered his release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, imposing certain conditions which included that he would not hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses.

Kejriwal would have been out of Tihar Jail had the ED not challenged the lower court's decision in the Delhi High Court.