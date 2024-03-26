The Delhi High Court is set to deliberate on Wednesday over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's legal challenge against his arrest and detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal, who has been in ED custody since his arrest, will have his case reviewed by a bench presided over by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

Kejriwal's confinement by the central agency stems from allegations of irregularities and money laundering related to the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy in 2022, a policy subsequently annulled.

Despite his incarceration, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader continues to discharge his duties as the head of the Delhi government. On Tuesday, he issued directives ensuring the availability of medicines and medical tests at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, as confirmed by the city's Health Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Minister Bharadwaj remarked that Kejriwal's ongoing concern for the welfare of Delhi's residents, even amidst custody, underscores his commitment to public service.

This legal entanglement marks the third instance of an AAP member's arrest in the excise policy affair. Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who held a substantial portfolio during his tenure, was apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 last year before facing ED custody on money laundering charges. Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, met a similar fate when the ED arrested him on October 5 last year.