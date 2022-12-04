Adding fuel to the recent controversial slogans that were written on the walls of several buildings inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus targeting the Brahmins, the Hindu Raksha Dal members on December 3 allegedly wrote slogans against the Communists, wherein, they referred them as ''ISIS''

"Communists Quit India, Communists = ISIS, and "Jihadis Quit India", the Hindu Raksha Dal allegedly wrote.

Earlier on December 1, Several walls on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans.

Students claimed that the walls in the School of International Studies- II building were vandalised with slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities.

The slogans read ‘Brahmins Leave The Campus’, ‘There Will Be Blood’, and ‘Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge.’

Notably, the administration had condemned the incident and opined that School of International Studies and Grievances Committee has been asked to inquire and submit a report to Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit at the earliest.

Some of the slogans on the wall are “Brahmins Leave The Campus”, “There Will Be Blood”, “Brahmin Bharat Chhodo” and “Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge.”

Hours after the incident, the administration issued a statement, saying such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all.