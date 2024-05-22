The Union Home Ministry's office in North Block received a bomb threat on Wednesday, prompting immediate action from security forces.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) reported that the threat was conveyed via an email received by the Police Control Room around 3.30 PM. Responding swiftly, the police, accompanied by sniffer dogs and a bomb squad, conducted an exhaustive search of the premises. However, no suspicious items were found, and the threat was later deemed to be a hoax.

The investigation into the origin of the email is ongoing, with officials yet to determine the IP address and location from which it was sent.

This incident is part of a troubling trend of bomb threats targeting various establishments over the past month, including schools, hospitals, airports, and government buildings. All these threats have similarly been identified as false alarms.

The series of threats began on May 1, when nearly 100 schools in Delhi, two in Noida, and one in Lucknow were evacuated following emailed bomb threats. On May 21, sources revealed that the IP address of these emails was traced to Budapest. The Delhi Police has indicated plans to contact Hungarian authorities to further the investigation.