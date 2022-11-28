Delhi: Indian Public School receives bomb threat, police verifying claim
''A bomb disposal squad has rushed to the spot to verify and check,'' Police said.
Advertisement
Bomb threat in Delhi's school
Delhi Police on November 28 said it has received an email claiming a bomb was placed inside the Indian Public School in the south district of the national capital.
''A bomb disposal squad has rushed to the spot to verify and check,'' Police said.
This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today