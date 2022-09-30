A student of Jamia Millia Islamia University was allegedly shot at by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital premises.

As per police, around 8.50 PM, they received information regarding a quarrel at Jamia Millia Islamia university library following which they rushed to the spot.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that there was a fight between two groups of students, wherein, the student identified as Noman Chaudhary (26), a resident of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, sustained a blunt injury on his head and had gone to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment with his friend Nauman Ali.

Meanwhile, a student from the second group, Zalal, a resident of Mewat in Haryana, came to the hospital with his friends and fired at Ali outside the emergency ward, a senior police official said.

Following the firing, Ali had a superficial injury on the scalp and was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Presently, the crime team is inspecting the scene of the crime, the police said and an FIR has been registered in the matter.

"There was a clash between two groups in the locality (Jamia Nagar) and some of the injured persons were brought to the hospital Emergency," the Holy Family Hospital said on Friday.

"One shot was fired in the Emergency between the clashing groups. No bystanders, other patients, or hospital staff were injured. The situation was immediately brought under control," it added.