An instance of fire was reported on the premises of the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi after an altercation between attorneys about some issue.

According to Delhi police officers on the scene, no injuries were reported from the incident.

As per reports, after the police arrived, they discovered that two groups of attorneys, including office bearers, had reportedly fired in the air, but no one had been harmed.



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Videos on social media showed a guy shooting a shot into the air while surrounded by a crowd.

Bar Council of Delhi Chairman KK Manan condemned the incident of firing saying, "Detailed inquiry into the matter will be undertaken. It will be inquired if the weapons were licensed or not. Even if the weapons were licensed, no lawyer or anyone else can use them like this inside or around court premises."

This is not the first time something like this has happened. As a result of a personal feud, a man fired at a woman within Delhi's Saket court complex in April 2023. As the sound of gunshots being fired echoed, panic swept the court complex.