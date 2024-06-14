Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on June 11 sanctioned author and activist Arundhati Roy’s prosecution under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for the remarks she made on Kashmir, in a 2010 case.

The Delhi Lt Governor also approved the prosecution of Sheikh Showkat Hussain, a former Professor of International Law at Central University of Kashmir, under the UAPA.

Following an order of a Metropolitan Magistrate court in New Delhi, an FIR against Roy and Hussain was registered based on a complaint made by Sushil Pandit, a social activist from Kashmir, on October 28, 2010, according to Raj Bhavan officials.

According to media reports, the Governor's office stated, "Roy and Hussain had allegedly made provocative speeches at a conference organised under the banner of 'Azadi - The Only Way' on 21.10.2010 at LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi. The issues discussed and spoken about at the conference propagated the 'separation of Kashmir from India.”

Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, former Delhi University lecturer SAR Geelani, who was acquitted in the Parliament attack case, and activist Varavara Rao also participated in the event. It may be mentioned that all three died as the case progressed.

Sushil Pandit, the complainant, had approached the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in New Delhi seeking a direction to the police to initiate a probe, and the court ordered the registration of an FIR in November 2010.

The Raj Bhavan, in October 2023, granted sanction to prosecute them under section 196 of the CrPC for the commission of offences punishable under different sections of the Indian Penal Code: 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).