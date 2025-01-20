In the wake of the grievous attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in his Mumbai home, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the police commissioner to launch a "special campaign" to identify Bangladeshi and Rohingya "infiltrators" in the city, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

The LG noted the "grave criminal incident" with Khan in which a Bangladeshi national was allegedly involved in a break-in and criminal assault, a letter from Raj Niwas to the commissioner said.

According to the letter, the accused, who allegedly stabbed Khan multiple times in his Mumbai flat on January 16, was living under an assumed identity and employed at a restaurant.

Such illegal immigrants are often employed by shopkeepers and other residents as workers and domestic helps at lower wages than the prescribed minimum wages, said the letter by the principal secretary to Saxena.



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"The Lt Governor has also observed that there are organised syndicates and vested interest groups which facilitate the settlement and employment of such immigrants based on forged documents like Aadhaar card, Voter ID and Ration card," the letter added.

The LG has pointed out the involvement of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in criminal, illegal activities in Delhi cannot be ruled out, and directed that a special campaign be launched to identify such "infiltrators" on a mission mode.

The commissioner was advised to launch an outreach programme through mainstream and social media to create public awareness on the importance of verification of workers, domestic help, construction labourers in the interest of their own security.

He advised the police commissioner to sensitise residents welfare associations and market associations about the need for verification before employment.

It added that suitable action may also be initiated against those avoiding verification, and providing employment and accommodation to illegal immigrants.