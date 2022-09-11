Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has paved the way for a possible CBI probe into alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Sunday.

The newly appointed LG and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP administration are now at latest flashpoint for an investigation.

The BJP, on the other hand, has welcomed the call for a CBI investigation, claiming that companies that weren't even permitted to bid joined the process and were subsequently given an advantage.

Earlier in June, a complaint addressed to Saxena had alleged that the appointment of the Minister of Transport as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by DTC was done in a "premeditated manner". Additionally it has also alleged that the appointment of DIMTS as bid management consultant for this tender was clone with the intention to facilitate wrongdoing

The complaint had alleged irregularities in a July 2019 procurement bid for 1,000 low floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses and another bid made in March 2020 for the purchase and annual maintenance contract for low floor BS-VI buses. On July 2022 it was sent to the chief secretary to seek comments from the departments of the Delhi government and consequently their recommendations.