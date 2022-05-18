According to the sources, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind citing personal reasons on Wednesday. Baijal has served a long tenure of more than 5 years and 4 months.

He took over as President on December 31, 2016, after Najeeb Jung abruptly resigned. Balaji is an IAS officer from the 1969 AGMUT cadre (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory). He was a former vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority in Delhi (DDA).

In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Baijal was named home secretary. The Congress-led UPA government moved him to the urban development ministry, where he managed the planning and implementation of the 60,000 crore Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission.

Baijal served as chairman and managing director of Indian Airlines, chief executive officer of Prasar Bharati Corporation, development commissioner of Goa, and counsellor in charge of India's aid programme in Nepal during his 37-year career in the bureaucracy.