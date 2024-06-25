Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Tihar Jail on Wednesday (June 26) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy.

The arrest may happen as the Supreme Court is set to hear Kejriwal's bail plea regarding the liquor policy case.

CBI officials, on Monday (June 25), visited Kejriwal in Tihar jail, where they recorded his statement pertaining to the case. Kejriwal is expected to be presented in trial court tomorrow (June 26).

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The probe agency also got permission for Kejriwal's production before the concerned trial court on Wednesday.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court paused the trial court's order granting bail to Kejriwal in the case.

The High Court said that the trial court did not give adequate opportunity to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to put forth its arguments on not granting bail to Kejriwal, and that it didn't apply its mind during its judgment.