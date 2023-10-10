A court in New Delhi today extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh till October 13. Singh's ED custody was increased during the hearing at the Rouse Avenue Court today in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

The Rajya Sabha MP was produced before the court after his ED custody of five days duration got over today. During the hearing, the ED further sought five days o further custody of Sanjay Singh saying that he was not cooperating with the probe.

Sanjay Singh, who was arrested on October 4, was arrested by ED after a day-long questioning at his Delhi residence.

Later on October 5, the Court sent Sanjay Singh to remand till October 10.

It has been alleged that Sanjay Singh's party colleague and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also involved

in the same liquor policy scam case, and is currently lodged in jail in this connection.

The former Delhi Deputy CM, who was also the excise minister, was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role

in the scam.

As per allegation with regards to the case, Sanjay Singh and his partners played a part in the Delhi government's decision to

give licenses to alcohol shops and vendors in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating several laws.

ED has filed five chargesheets in the case, including one against Manish Sisodia.