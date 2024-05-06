Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena called for a NIA probe into allegations claiming that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government received political funding from banned US-based Khalistani group 'Sikhs for Justice'.

Saxena's suggestion came after he received a complaint that the AAP party had received USD 16 million in the name of funding from pro-Khalistani groups. It is also alleged that the funding espoused pro-Khalistani sentiments and facilitated the release of Devendra Pal who is a terrorist and a convict in the 1993 Delhi blasts.

The Lieutenant Governor suggested that "the electronic evidence adduced by the complainant requires investigation, including forensic examination" said the complaint was made against a chief minister. He also stated that proper examination is necessary because the complaint mentions political funding received from a banned outfit.

Referring to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Lt Governor pointed that in a letter written by Kejriwal to one Iqbal Singh in January 2014 "the AAP government has already recommended to the President the release of Bhullar and would be working on other issues, including the formation of SIT, sympathetically and in a time-bound manner".

Iqbal Singh was sitting on a fast at Jantar Mantar, demanding written assurance for the release of Bhullar. He ended his fast after receiving the letter from Kejriwal.

In the complaint, there is a reference made to a video released by Sikhs for Justice chief and wanted Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun alleging that the AAP received USD 16 million from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022.

The Lt Governor's office claimed that it has also been alleged that Kejriwal held closed-door meetings with Khalistani leaders at Gurudwara Richmond Hills, New York during his visit in 2014 where he promised to facilitate the release of Bhullar in return for substantial financial backing from Khalistani factions to AAP.