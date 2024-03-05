Two fatalities were reported at Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire Mall following a roof collapse a day prior. Now, Delhi's Ambience Mall has witnessed a similar incident, with several potentially injured after the mall's ceiling collapsed on Monday.

The collapse occurred on the escalator, with debris from the ceiling falling onto it. Footage of the incident has been circulating online, leading to criticism of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The incident has ignited debate over the perceived mismanagement of malls by their owners, which many argue is a significant factor in such accidents. The mall has been temporarily closed for maintenance, with local residents demanding action against the mall owners for alleged disregard for safety regulations.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a similar accident at the Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida. Two individuals from Vijaynagar, Ghaziabad lost their lives in the incident when an iron grill fell from the ceiling.

The two victims were walking towards the escalator when the accident occurred, according to ADCP Central Hridesh Katheria.

Footage of the aftermath, showing efforts to move the victims, has been widely shared on social media. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the victims were declared dead upon arrival.