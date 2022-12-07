Vote counting for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is under way amid tight security, with the AAP and BJP both leading in over 100 seats.

Pankaj Gupta of AAP is leading in Sangam Vihar, Salma Khan is leading in Zakir Nagar, Mumtaz of Congress is leading in Seelampur, and Usha of BJP is leading in Karol Bagh.

The EVMs, which have a mandate of 73,20,577 voters, will be closely monitored at 42 locations across the national capital.

Both the AAP and the BJP have expressed confidence that they will win the elections, while the Congress is attempting to reclaim lost ground.

The ruling BJP and AAP have each fielded 250 candidates for the elections, while the Congress has 247 candidates and the Bahujan Samaj Party has 132.

The voter turnout in Delhi was 50.48 percent in the polls held on December 4, and the fate of 1,349 candidates from 250 wards was sealed in the Sunday polling for the Delhi MCD elections, compared to 2,538 in 2017.

The BJP won 181 of the 270 wards in the 2017 civic election, the AAP 48, and the Congress 27.

The Delhi MCD results will most likely be available by 3 p.m. According to the most recent updates, the BJP is currently leading on 108 seats and the AAP is leading on 129 seats as voting continues.