In contrast to its previous 'no liquor' policy, Delhi Metro, has now allowed passengers to carry two sealed alcohol bottles while traveling, said an official statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).



“Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line,” the statement read.

The development comes after a committee made up of officials from the DMRC and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reviewed the directive.

According to the earlier order, carrying alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro except on the Airport Express Line.

However, the DMRC emphasized that drinking alcohol on Delhi Metro premises continues to remain completely forbidden.

The organization in charge of running the Delhi Metro issued a warning against disorderly conduct and urged the passengers to act properly while traveling.



“Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while traveling. In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action shall be taken under the relevant provisions of law,” a Delhi Metro official said.

A complete prohibition on consuming and carrying alcohol has been in place on all Delhi Metro routes since the system's launch in December 2002, with the exception of the line that runs beside the airport, where passengers are permitted to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol.

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