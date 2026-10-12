Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit at six stations for 'security reasons' ahead of Congress' protest

Entry and exit at six Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Patel Chowk, will remain closed from 6 am to 4 pm on October 12 due to security concerns linked to a planned Congress-led protest march towards the Supreme Court.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the restrictions on Sunday, adding that interchange facilities would remain operational at all six affected stations. The restrictions will apply to Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road.

The DMRC said security agencies would review the situation and issue further updates as necessary.

The restrictions come amid heightened security arrangements across the national capital ahead of the planned demonstration. The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory warning commuters of possible traffic disruptions and diversions in New Delhi and Central Delhi.

According to the advisory, diversions may be enforced from 6 am on Monday, depending on the prevailing law and order situation. Vehicle movement could be affected at several major intersections, flyovers and road stretches in the two areas.

The traffic police have advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and allow additional time for travel.

Opposition leaders and Members of Parliament from several INDIA bloc parties are expected to participate in the protest march towards the Supreme Court on Monday morning. The demonstration is part of their ongoing opposition to alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and their demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Security agencies are expected to assess the situation during the day, with further measures likely to depend on developments surrounding the protest.