A minor was detained by Delhi Police on September 3 for the murder of a 28-year-old private instructor in the Jamia Nagar neighbourhood. According to the police, the child said that he murdered Waseem because the latter had been sexually abusing him for a while.

The child allegedly told police that Waseem had recorded the incident on film and had used them to blackmail him.

Following a report, police responded on August 30 and discovered Waseem's death. His neck has several severe cuts on it. The corpse was discovered on Waseem's father's farm, which had been abandoned for some time. The victim was living in Zakir Nagar with his family.

A murder case was reported to Jamia Nagar police station and an inquiry was launched based on the findings of the investigation and the available information. According to surveillance, a juvenile was located.

According to a statement by police, Waseem had sexually assaulted the minor several times. “The deceased had made a video of the juvenile and threatened him to release the video on social media if he did not oblige him. On August 30, Waseem had called the juvenile for sexually assaulting him at around 11.30 am,” the police statement said.

The minor was fed up with his repeated assault and killed Waseem with a sharp paper cutter. The minor's clothes and shoes from the time of the occurrence, as well as Waseem's mobile, have all been found.