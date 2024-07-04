Parts of the national capital woke up to refreshing showers on Thursday morning, bringing relief from the sweltering heat as the minimum temperature dipped to 24.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, reported the weather department.

The city recorded 9 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours till Thursday morning, enhancing the monsoon's grip over the region. The meteorological department has forecasted a generally cloudy sky with chances of light rain throughout the day.

Humidity levels were notably high, reaching 94 per cent at 8:30 am, contributing to the pleasant weather conditions. Despite the rain, Delhiites can expect the maximum temperature to hover around 34 degrees Celsius later in the day.

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for the national capital was registered at 78 at 9 am, placing it in the "satisfactory" category as per the Central Pollution Control Board. This improvement comes as a welcome change amidst efforts to mitigate pollution levels in the city.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", while the current reading of 78 falls within the "satisfactory" range, indicating decent air quality for residents.