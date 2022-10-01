In a significant decision, the Delhi government has decided to make pollution certificates or PUCs (Pollution Under Control Certificates) mandatory to buy petrol and diesel across pumps in the national capital from October 25.

The issue of Pollution Certificates has been a rising concern in Delhi, owing to rampant air pollution, especially during winters.

The issue becomes grave as even though teams are deployed to check pollution certificates, a large section of people are not renewing PUCs. According to the government, this move has been in line for implementation since March 2021.

In March 2021, a notice was published asking for suggestions from the public. Before drafting the policy, ideas from many departments were also taken into consideration.

The petrol pump organization warned that if PUC became required for gasoline and diesel, the state of law and order might deteriorate. Based on this, the Environment Department on September 29 ordered all the departments to come up with a solution, together with representatives from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Transport Department, Food Department, and Traffic Police.

Within a week, each department will present a plan. The Delhi government will then publish the notification. Additionally, as on October 25, drivers without pollution certificates won't be able to purchase gasoline or fuel at the gas stations.