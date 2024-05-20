The Delhi government has mandated all private schools in the city to begin summer vacation immediately, extending until June 30. This directive, issued on May 20, comes in response to the severe heatwave gripping the capital.

Despite the Department of Education's schedule for summer vacation from May 11 to June 30, it was noted that some government-aided and private schools remained open. The government has now instructed these schools to close without delay for the safety of students.

This year, Delhi has allotted 50 days for the summer break, anticipating extreme temperatures. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted a hotter summer than usual for the city. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 29.2 degrees Celsius, with expectations to reach 45 degrees Celsius.

Neighbouring states have also responded to the intense heatwave by declaring early summer holidays. The precautionary measures aim to protect students from health risks associated with the soaring temperatures.

The weather department has issued severe heatwave warnings for several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, beginning May 18. Haryana's Directorate of School Education has also closed schools, with temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius and an orange alert in place for severe heatwaves. Schools in Haryana will reopen on July 1.

Similarly, Punjab has announced summer vacations from June 1 to June 30, and Rajasthan has prohibited additional classes during the break from May 17 to June 30.