Delhi passenger booked for smoking ‘beedi’ on Akasa Air flight to Goa

Police have registered a case against a passenger for allegedly smoking a beedi inside the lavatory of a Akasa Air flight travelling from New Delhi to Goa, officials said on March 9.

The incident occurred on Saturday on flight QP1625 when the accused, identified as Ashish, a resident of Delhi, was travelling from the national capital to the coastal state.

According to a complaint filed by the airline, the passenger allegedly smoked a beedi inside the aircraft lavatory during the flight. He was also found carrying a lighter, which officials said could pose a safety risk to the aircraft and passengers on board.

Police said the act endangered the safety of fellow passengers and crew members during the flight.

A case has been registered against the passenger at the Mopa airport police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act. Further investigation is underway.

In a statement, Akasa Air confirmed the incident and said its crew followed established safety procedures.

“A passenger travelling on Akasa Air flight QP1625 from Delhi to Goa on March 7 was found smoking in the aircraft lavatory,” the airline said.

The airline added that its crew followed the required protocols in accordance with regulatory guidelines and handed over the individual to the authorities after the aircraft landed in Goa.

Akasa Air also said it is extending full cooperation to authorities in connection with the investigation.