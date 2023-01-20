Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a three-day met of police chiefs beginning on January 20.

As per reports, the top agenda items for the three-day meeting of the heads of all state police forces and paramilitary organizations are cyber security, the fight against narcotics, and dangers from across the border.

The reports further claimed that National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval along with PM Modi and Shah will speak at the annual gathering, which is also anticipated to cover maritime security, border management, and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir ((J&K).

Reportedly, the meeting will be attended by about 350 of the Director General and Inspector General ranks of the nation.

Besides this, the other topics which might be discussed include threats from Khalistani radicals, risks to the economy, cryptocurrency, Maoist violence, and the northeast insurgency.

It is worth mentioning that the yearly gathering was held in New Delhi up till 2013. However, when the Narendra Modi government took office in 2014, it was decided to move the Ministry of Home Affairs and Intelligence Bureau-organised event outside of the nation's capital.

Following this, the meeting took place in Guwahati in 2014, Rann of Kutch in 2015, the National Police Academy in Hyderabad in 2016, the BSF academy in Tekanpur in 2017, the National Police Academy in Hyderabad in 2019, Pune in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, and Lucknow in hybrid mode in 2021.

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