The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested at least seven suspected shooters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang planning to target someone in Rajasthan, officials said on October 25.

The arrests come days after the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12.

Officials said that the seven arrests were made from Punjab and other states and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from those nabbed.

It is suspected that they were planning to target someone in Rajasthan on the direction of Arzoo Bishnoi, who is a close confidant of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an officer said.

He said the accused are being further interrogated and it will also be probed if they are in many manner linked the attack on Baba Siddique.