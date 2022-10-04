The Delhi Police arrested four members of the banned radical outfit Popular Front of India after the organisation was banned by the government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

It is the first arrest of PFI members after the central government announced a five year ban on the organisation on September 28. Delhi Police was continuously monitoring the situation post the Home Ministry’s notification on the ban on PFI.

Few days ago, police had filed a UAPA case against PFI at the Shaheen Bagh police station. As a result, Section 8 of the UAPA was applied to PFI's assets.

In a previous operation, the Delhi Police, working with central authorities, searched 50 premises and detained 32 individuals connected to PFI.

A major crackdown on PFI was initiated by the NIA, state police officials and Enforcement Directorate on September 27, in which more than 170 people were detained and arrested across eight states for their alleged terror links.

On September 28, the notification issued by the Home Ministry stated, “The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been involved in the violent terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the state, and the anti-national activities of PFI disrespect and disregard the constitutional authority and sovereignty of the state and hence an immediate and prompt action is required against the organisation.”

PFI affiliates Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junio Front, Empower India Foundation and rehab Foundation, Kerala are also declared ‘unlawful association,’ under the UAPA act.