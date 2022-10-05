Delhi Police on October 5 booked two members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for indulging alleged suspicious activities.

As per reports, both of them have been booked under IPC sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups), along with section 10/13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Khajuri Khas police station.

They have been booked for allegedly planning and conspiring against the government and the country.

Presently, the police are looking into the matter and no arrests have been made yet in the matter, the official informed.

Notably, this is the second case registered under the UAPA against the PFI members in the national capital.

Prior to this, the Delhi Police had earlier apprehended four people for allegedly having a connection with the PFI.

The Centre on September 28 had banned the PFI.