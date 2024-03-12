The Delhi Police and Central Paramilitary forces continue to maintain vigil in the national capital following the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Delhi police along with the Central Paramilitary Force on Tuesday staged flag marches in Delhi's Jagat Puri and Khureji Khas areas.

Shahdara DCP Vishnu Sharma said that police are keeping a close watch on all the happening in the capital and the local police along with the central forces, are conducting surveillance across the capital to ensure the safety of citizens"."On Monday the Home Ministry notified the rules of CAA.

Peace committee meetings have been organized, and it has been told that there is no threat to Indian Muslims from this law, it is only about giving citizenship. So no one has to fear.

Police are keeping a close watch and surveillance is also being done through drones, social media is being monitored" DCP Shahdara Vishnu Sharma said.



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Earlier today, the Delhi police along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted surveillance in the streets of Delhi as opposition parties expressed discontentment over the implementation of CAA.

The North East DCP Joy Tirkey on Monday said that the safety of every single common man of Delhi's northeast district is our responsibility.

"We have made arrangements in the North East district. Our experience in 2020 was unpleasant which resulted in heavy loss. The rules will be notified today and we were alerted by the Police Headquarters," North East DCP said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was passed by the Indian government on December 12, 2019, leading to protests across the national capital.

Anti-CAA protests began in December 2019 and continued until nearly February 2020 with its epicentre being in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notified the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019) on Monday. These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for the grant of Indian citizenship.

The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided, stated MHA.

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.