Despite a Supreme Court ban on polluting firecrackers, the Diwali celebrations in Delhi-NCR witnessed a burst of pyrotechnics, prompting the Delhi Police to file 97 cases against violators on November 13.

The Supreme Court's directive aimed at curbing air pollution during the festive season did not deter some residents, as various localities across the national capital reported firecracker-related incidents. Notably, the ban covered the entire country.

The breakdown of cases by locality is as follows:

• 17 cases in North-East Delhi

• 2 cases in Southern Delhi

• 8 cases in North Delhi

• 29 cases in East Delhi

• 13 cases in Shahdara

• 28 cases in South-West Delhi

However, no cases were registered in Rohini and the outer northern areas of Delhi.

The aftermath of the Diwali celebrations cast a dark shadow on the city's air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) spiked to alarming levels, breaching 900 in some areas. In the heart of the city, near India Gate, the AQI skyrocketed to an unprecedented 999.

According to data from aqicn.org, the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium area recorded an AQI of 999 in the morning, which later decreased to 553. The Pusa Road area registered an AQI of 970, while the Anand Vihar area recorded 849.