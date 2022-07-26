Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been detained by Delhi Police during a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk over the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi in an alleged money laundering case in New Delhi.

After his arrest at Vijay Chowk, Gandhi was taken to the Parliament Street police station. Now, he is being taken to Kingsway Camp, where other detained Congress leaders are present, said reports.

Earlier in the day, police also detained Congress MP DK Suresh for his role in the protests.

The Congress party is staging a 'satyagraha' across India to protest the ED’s summons to party President Sonia Gandhi in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

A trial court order has allowed the Income Tax Department to probe the affairs of National Herald newspaper and conduct a tax assessment of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi after a petition filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Swamy had alleged cheating and misappropriation of funds on the part of the Gandhis in acquiring the newspaper.