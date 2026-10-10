Delhi police detains over 500 ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, deploys 35000 personnel

The Delhi Police has detained more than 500 people who arrived in the national capital from various states to participate in a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10, amid heightened security arrangements across the city. The demonstration has been called to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the national capital to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order during the planned demonstration, according to reports. The security deployment includes over 120 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), with personnel stationed at key intersections, transport hubs and other sensitive locations.

The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 security zones, with joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners assigned supervisory responsibilities. Special commissioners overseeing different units are also monitoring the arrangements.

Additional women police personnel have been brought in from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, while mock drills have been conducted to assess the preparedness of security forces in the event of disturbances.

According to ANI, police teams have been directed to detain individuals attempting to organise unauthorised demonstrations, irrespective of the location. CAPF personnel deployed for protest-related duties have been instructed not to carry weapons, while Delhi Police personnel are authorised to carry lathis and batons.

Officers have also been advised to avoid verbal confrontations with protesters, particularly amid concerns over videos of police interactions being circulated on social media.

Body Cameras, Drones Used for Surveillance

The Delhi Police has incorporated body cameras, facial recognition systems, CCTV cameras and drones into its surveillance arrangements ahead of the proposed demonstration. Rooftop surveillance teams have also been deployed across central Delhi.

Police personnel assigned to protest duty are wearing body cameras equipped to record footage in low-light conditions. Officials said the recordings could help establish the sequence of events in cases involving allegations of manhandling or misconduct.

“These body cams are to protect us and others. In situations of manhandling, allegations are levelled against Delhi Police. So, these body cams will prove whether we did anything to anyone or not. This will record everything,” an official said.

The police are also monitoring social media activity linked to the proposed demonstration. More than 200 content creators are reportedly under scrutiny as authorities examine posts and messages potentially connected to efforts to mobilise participants.

The proposed protest comes amid opposition from the CJP and other groups to the SIR exercise, particularly over concerns regarding the deletion of names from electoral rolls. The demonstrators are seeking Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the allegations.

The SIR process has become a point of contention, with groups raising concerns about voter exclusions and the revision of electoral rolls. The proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar is part of the campaign demanding accountability over the exercise.