The Delhi Police registered an FIR against the owner of the New Born Baby Care Hospital, in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area which caught a massive fire killing at least seven babies, on May 25.

The case has been registered under sections 336 (endangering life of personal safety of others), 304A (death by negligence) and 34 (criminal activity) of the IPC against the hospital owner who is currently absconding.

There was a total of 12 newborns in the hospital, out of which one was already dead, six died after the fire incident, while the remaining five others were admitted to another hospital for treatment, the police said.

In a brief statement, DCP Shahdara said, "In the hospital there were 12 newborns admitted. They were all rescued and shifted to the East Delhi Advance NICU Hospital, Vivek Vihar for treatment. Out of these babies, six were declared brought dead and one died earlier. The seven bodies have been further shifted to GTB Hospital for postmortem."

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), five newborns were rescued and promptly hospitalised, however, one child died in the ICU on the morning of May 26.

The Vivek Vihar police station received a PCR call at night regarding the blaze at the New Born Baby Care Hospital, as well as an adjacent building, following which 16 fire tenders rushed to the site.

Meanwhile, officials also informed that at least 11 newborns were rescued after the fire broke out. It is suspected that the fire erupted after a blast in one of the oxygen cylinders at the facility.