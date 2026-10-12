Delhi Police removes Jantar Mantar from designated protest sites, names three alternatives

Delhi Police has removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest venues and identified three alternative locations for demonstrations in the national capital, according to an official order issued on October 11.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar named Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as the new designated venues for protests and demonstrations.

The order stated that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had constituted a committee to examine alternative venues that would allow citizens to exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations.

Based on the committee's recommendations, Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a designated protest site, the order said.

Delhi Police will issue a revised standard operating procedure (SOP) separately, outlining the arrangements for organising protests and demonstrations at the three newly designated venues.

The latest order partially modifies Standing Order No. L&O/48/22, dated April 28, 2022, which governed the earlier arrangements.

The decision comes amid heightened security measures in the national capital following calls for people to assemble at Jantar Mantar for protests.