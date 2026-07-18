Delhi Police shifts Sonam Wangchuk to hospital on 21st day of hunger strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a government hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday, July 18, after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said Wangchuk was hospitalised in accordance with the High Court's directions after his condition worsened and is receiving the required medical intervention under medical supervision.

In a statement, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted for "essential medical care" following expert medical advice and in compliance with the High Court's orders.

Police said some protesters attempted to obstruct the exercise, leading to a brief commotion. However, security personnel exercised maximum restraint and completed the operation safely.

The police also appealed to protesters to end their agitation and peacefully vacate the protest site.

Following the police action, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke alleged that protesters were subjected to a police crackdown.

"I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police," Dipke claimed in a post on X. In another post, he alleged that police personnel assaulted protesters and forcibly took Wangchuk away.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

According to doctors monitoring his condition, Wangchuk has lost nearly 9.5 kg since beginning the fast. His blood pressure and blood sugar levels have been under continuous observation as his health steadily declined over the past three weeks.

The Delhi High Court has been monitoring Wangchuk's medical condition and directed authorities to conduct regular health assessments and provide appropriate medical intervention whenever required.

On Friday night, Wangchuk had reaffirmed his resolve to continue the hunger strike despite his deteriorating health.

"I have lost 20 per cent of my body. It is time for this government to listen to the voice of the youth," he said in a video message, while reiterating his support for the students' movement. He also remarked that governments had fallen over issues such as the price of onions, urging the Centre to respond to the concerns of protesting students.