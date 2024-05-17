The Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the alleged assault of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to sources, the police have written to the company that installed CCTV cameras at Kejriwal's home to obtain footage of the incident.

All CCTV footage related to the alleged assault will be closely examined by the police. There are eight CCTV cameras installed outside Kejriwal's residence. The police have deployed around ten teams to investigate the matter, with four teams focusing on locating Bibhav Kumar, the Chief Minister's personal secretary, who is accused of assaulting Maliwal. It has been reported that Kumar is currently in Punjab.

Teams from the North District and other units have commenced their investigation. The police will first create a timeline of the events on the day of the incident, May 13, and establish a detailed sequence of the assault. They will verify the time Maliwal arrived at the Chief Minister's residence and will record statements from everyone she encountered at the gate.

Maliwal, who reportedly took a cab to Kejriwal's house, will have her cab driver's statement recorded as well. The police will also take statements from all individuals Maliwal met at the residence.

An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station on Thursday concerning the alleged assault. Maliwal claimed that she was slapped, hit on the stomach, attacked, and kicked by Bibhav Kumar at Kejriwal's residence. The FIR includes charges under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have stated that Maliwal's statement will be recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which allows for the recording of a statement or confession during a police investigation before the trial. Maliwal had made a PCR call from the Chief Minister's residence at 9:34 PM on May 13 to report the assault.

The Delhi Police are considering issuing a notice to Bibhav Kumar, requesting him to join the investigation, sources added.