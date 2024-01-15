In a historic first, the Delhi Police is set to showcase an all-women marching contingent in the upcoming Republic Day parade, with the majority of the participants hailing from northeastern states, including Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram. The contingent, led by IPS officer Shweta K Sugathan, marks a significant milestone in the history of the Delhi Police, demonstrating the force's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

According to Sugathan, 80 per cent of the women participating in the contingent are from northeastern states, including constables and head constables. Some members of this remarkable group had also participated in the 2023 Republic Day parade. The inclusion of personnel from states like Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam further emphasizes the unity in diversity within the contingent.

Constable Ruyangunuo Kense is set to lead the women's pipe band, comprising 135 head constables and constables. Sugathan, an additional deputy commissioner of police, expressed her excitement, stating, "All of them are very excited."

The Delhi Police, known for its commitment to bridging the gap with the northeastern states, has a policy of recruiting individuals from these regions. This initiative not only strengthens the bond between the police force and the northeastern communities but also fosters a diverse and representative workforce.

With less than two weeks until the Republic Day celebrations, preparations for the all-women contingent are in full swing. Sugathan highlighted that the contingent has been diligently preparing for almost six months, with members' enthusiasm reaching its peak as the parade draws near. "Now that we have only a few days left, we are hoping that we will be able to gear up our performance," she added.

Constable Ruchika, part of the women's pipe band and hailing from Manipur's Imphal, expressed her excitement and pride, saying, "We are very excited that we will be participating in the parade. I feel very proud to be a part of this contingent. We are hopeful that we will be picked as the best contingent of the parade on January 26."

Special Commissioner of Police (Armed Police) Robin Hibu noted that the marching contingent has been selected from the armed unit of the Delhi Police, with a majority of participants from northeastern states. Constable Sapna echoed the sentiment, calling the participation in the parade a "once in a lifetime opportunity" and emphasizing the historic significance of marching down the Kartavya Path on Republic Day.

The Delhi Police's marching contingent, with a unique distinction of participating in every Republic Day parade, has been adjudged the best marching contingent 15 times, the last being in 2021. As the women prepare to make history, their dedication reflects the core values of the Delhi Police: "Shanti, Seva aur Nyaya" – Peace, Service, and Justice.