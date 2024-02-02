A team from the Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrived at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the evening of February 2, to deliver a notice in connection with his recent claims about bribery attempts targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, according to authoritative sources.

Last week, Delhi Minister Atishi, in a press conference, made startling allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had offered a whopping Rs 25 crore to each of seven AAP MLAs to defect, coupled with threats to destabilize the Kejriwal-led government. Atishi asserted that evidence, including a recording of a person contacting one of the party MLAs, would be presented at a later date.

Responding to the allegations, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to social media platform X, claiming that seven of his party MLAs had been approached by the BJP. Kejriwal warned of a potential arrest and accused the BJP of promising Rs 25 crore along with a party ticket to each MLA for upcoming elections after the overthrow of the Delhi government. The AAP leader emphasized that all seven MLAs had staunchly refused to abandon the party.

The Delhi BJP swiftly dismissed these accusations, challenging AAP to disclose the names of the alleged contacted MLAs and the individuals making the offers. Harish Khurana, the Delhi BJP secretary, accused the AAP of attempting to divert attention from Kejriwal's failure to comply with summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the ongoing liquor scam investigation.