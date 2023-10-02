Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested National Investigation Agency's (NIA) most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz alias Shafi Uzzama, wanted in Pune ISIS case.

NIA has placed a reward of Rs 3 lakh on the arrested terrorist Shahnawaz.

According to sources, Shahnawaz is an engineer by profession, who was wanted in the Pune ISIS case. He escaped from Pune police custody and was living in the capital.

Delhi Police have detained few others in connection to the case. Meanwhile further investigation is underway.

Also read : Kerala: NIA files chargesheet against Shahrukh Saifi in connection with Elathur train arson case