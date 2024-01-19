Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on the walls of a government school in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area today. The Delhi Police Special Cell has in the meantime launched an investigation into the slogans supporting the separatist Khalistan movement that were found painted on the boundary wall of the school.

The graffiti, which included messages like 'SJF, Khalistan,' has been linked to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a known Khalistani terrorist and leader of the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Pannun, who holds dual citizenship in the United States and Canada, has been designated an 'individual terrorist' by India and has been under the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) radar since 2019.

Notably, Pannun on Tuesday threatened to kill Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of state Police, Gaurav Yadav, on Republic Day.

Pannun urged gangsters to unite and launch an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Minister on January 26.