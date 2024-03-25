A minor girl, aged four, was reportedly sexually assaulted by her tuition teacher's brother in Pandav Nagar, Delhi, on Saturday. The assailant, a 34-year-old man, has been detained by the police.

The incident, under the jurisdiction of Mandawali Police Station, came to light when the young victim informed her parents about the assault.

According to reports, the man sexually assaulted the child when his sister, the tuition teacher, was not present and threatened her to keep quiet.

The child was found with swelling in her private parts. She is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS and is undergoing counselling.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with locals protesting and vandalising vehicles outside the accused's house.

The police have deployed additional forces to maintain order. Authorities have dismissed rumours of inaction and misinformation circulating on social media.

The case has also elicited political responses, with BJP and AAP leaders demanding strict action and condemning the deteriorating law and order situation, respectively.