The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on November 20. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 297, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Around the same time on November 19, the index was recorded at 303, falling in the 'very poor' category.

Pollution has increased due to many factors like construction, dust, stubble burning and many more but most of the effect happens due to the increased number of vehicles in the city. Nowadays every family has a minimum of 2 vehicles, said a local on Delhi pollution.

Pollution has become a part of our life. For 10-15 days in the months of October and November we plan lesser outside activities due to high-level pollution in Delhi and NCR, said another local while speaking to ANI on Delhi pollution..

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.