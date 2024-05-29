Delhi experienced its highest-ever temperature, reaching a scorching 52.3 degrees Celsius, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 29. This record-breaking temperature was reported by the Mungeshpur weather office, situated on the outskirts of the national capital, at 2:30 pm.

A severe heatwave alert has been in effect for Delhi and several other north and central Indian states for the past few days. The IMD data highlights the unprecedented high maximum temperatures across multiple districts.

This surge in temperature comes just a day after Delhi nearly touched the 50-degree Celsius mark at three of its weather stations located in outer areas. The weather offices at Mungeshpur, Narela, and Najafgarh have been consistently reporting extreme temperatures in recent times. Earlier, Churu in Rajasthan was identified as the warmest district of the season, recording a temperature of 50.5 degrees Celsius.

Experts attribute the heatwaves from Rajasthan as a significant factor contributing to the extreme heat in Delhi. Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, explained, "Open areas with vacant land experience increased radiation, leading to exceptionally hot conditions due to direct sunlight and lack of shade."

Kuldeep Srivastava, the regional head of the IMD, pointed out that certain parts of Delhi, such as Mungeshpur, Narela, and Najafgarh, are particularly susceptible to the early arrival of hot winds, exacerbating the severe weather conditions in these areas.