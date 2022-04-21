Coronavirus cases are constantly on the rise in Delhi. The National Capital on Wednesday reported 1,009 fresh COVID cases, 314 recoveries, and 1 death in the last 24 hours, with a 60 per cent rise from yesterday. The positivity rate has gone up to 5.7 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh COVID-19 cases. The health department said 632 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday and the positivity rate was 4.42 per cent. The city had on Monday recorded 501 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 7.72 per cent.

According to data from Delhi Health Department, after a gradual decline in Covid cases in past months, the city is now seeing a surge in new infections, with the positivity rate virtually tripling between April 11 and 18.

However, despite the increase in Covid cases, hospitalisation has been relatively modest, accounting for fewer than 3% of all active cases, according to official data.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had taken precautionary measures earlier in the day, mandating the wearing of masks in public locations. Violators were also fined Rs 500 by the DDMA.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also agreed not to close schools during their meeting, instead opting to develop a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts. The administration is anticipated to issue a formal decree mandating the usage of masks in the near future.

Following an increase in coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely watching the situation and has issued directions to officials on how to stop the virus from spreading and make preparations for the treatment of Covid patients.