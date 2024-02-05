Ruckus erupted today at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House during a special meeting of the MCD. The house had gathered for a discussion on the Revised Budget Estimates 2023-24.

Noisy scenes were witnessed as some of the MCD members were seen sloganeering at the well of the House against the Revised Budget Estimates.

The special session had been called to discuss the issue of vesting powers of the standing committee of the house.

However, the BJP has said the powers of the standing committee of the House would be illegal and unconstitutional.

More details are awaited in the story.