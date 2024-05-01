Delhi schools received bomb threats this morning. The first incident unfolded at Delhi Public School in Dwarka, indicating a potential bomb threat. The Delhi Police, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders, mobilized to the location. A thorough search operation is currently underway at the school premises to ensure the safety of students, staff, and faculty.

Simultaneously, another alarming email surfaced early this morning, targeting Mother Mary's School in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar. The school administration promptly initiated evacuation procedures, and law enforcement agencies searched the school grounds.

Sanskriti School also received an email this morning regarding a bomb threat. Delhi Police personnel were present at the school. Further details awaited.

According to Delhi Police, several schools have received emails regarding the bomb threat today. Investigation is underway.

DIG, Addl. CP (L&O), Shivhari Meena said, "Information was received via email regarding a bomb threat at DPS Noida. Teams of Noida Police, fire tenders, and Bomb Disposal Squad are present at the spot. Students have been sent back home. Checking is underway, so far we have not received anything..."

The Delhi Police have urged calm and cooperation from the public while these security operations are ongoing. They have not yet provided details about the nature of the threats or any potential suspects involved.



During the initial investigation, sources say that since yesterday till now the mail has been sent to many places and it seems to be on the same pattern. The date line is not mentioned and BCC is mentioned in the mail, which means one mail has been sent to many places.

Authorities have responded to bomb threats at two prominent schools in Delhi, raising security alarms across the region.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.