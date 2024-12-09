Over 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email, demanding a ransom of $30,000, Delhi Police confirmed on Monday, December 9. The threatening email claimed multiple bombs had been planted in school buildings, posing a risk of injury to occupants if the demand was not met.

The email, sent on December 8 at around 11:38 pm, read: “I planted multiple bombs (lead azide, an explosive compound used in detonators) inside the building. They are small and well-hidden. If I do not receive $30,000, I will detonate the bombs. Many people will be injured."

Schools, including Mother Mary’s School, British School, Salwan Public School, and Cambridge School, were among those targeted. Following the threats, Mother Mary’s School dispersed students as a precaution. Parents were asked to pick up their children, and bus routes were adjusted to ensure timely updates.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticised the BJP-led central government for the deteriorating law and order situation. “Bomb threats in schools reflect how bad security has become. The central government has failed in its responsibility to protect the people of Delhi,” she posted on X.

Former CM Arvind Kejriwal also slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that Delhi’s security is at an unprecedented low. “Amit Shah ji should answer the people of Delhi about this situation,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Previously, Delhi Public School in RK Puram and GD Goenka Public School in Paschim Vihar also received bomb threats. GD Goenka School promptly contacted parents to collect their children after receiving the threat.

Authorities, including the police and fire department, were informed early in the morning. Investigations are ongoing, and schools have been instructed to remain vigilant.

The Delhi High Court recently directed the Delhi government and police to draft a comprehensive action plan, including a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), to manage bomb threats. The court set an eight-week deadline for the implementation of these measures.