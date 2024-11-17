The Delhi government has announced that starting Monday, November 18 all students up to Class 9 will attend school through online classes due to escalating pollution levels in the city. This move will remain in effect until further notice. However, physical classes for students in Grades 10 to 12 will continue as usual, according to the official statement made on Sunday.

Chief Minister Atishi shared the update on the social media platform X, stating, “With the imposition of GRAP-4 from tomorrow, physical classes shall be discontinued for all students except those in Class 10 and 12. All schools will conduct online classes until further orders.”

This decision aligns with the Centre's announcement to enforce stringent measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), set to take effect from 8 am on Monday. The step was taken after the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) hit a 'severe plus' level, registering at 457 as of 7 pm, a result of unfavorable weather conditions.

GRAP-IV restrictions include a comprehensive ban on truck entries into Delhi, barring those carrying essential supplies or utilizing clean fuel options such as LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electric vehicles. Additionally, non-essential light commercial vehicles from outside the capital are prohibited unless operating on EV or CNG and BS-VI standards.

The directive extends to halting all construction activities for public infrastructure projects, such as roads, highways, flyovers, power lines, and pipelines, to curb pollution.