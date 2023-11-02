All the private as well as government schools in Delhi will remain closed for two days due to rising pollution levels.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the same on platform X (Formerly known as Twitter).

This comes hours after the official announcement that schools should consider for shifting to online mode amid rising pollution levels.



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The tweet reads, "In light of rising pollution levels, all government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days. " However, it is being said that the school will remain open for teachers and staff.

Amid the rising pollution and deteriorating air quality, the next 15 days are going to be crucial said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "When compared to the earlier times, the situation has definitely gone better. However, according to the experts, the next 15 days will be crucial. The government is working on how to cut the sources that cause pollution". Rai also called for cooperation between the Central government and the state government.